Stryker augments R&D in India with new global technology centre in Gurugram

Leading medical technology company Stryker on June 7 opened its new research and development facility, Stryker’s Global Technology Centre (SGTC), at the International Tech Park in Gurugram.

According to the company, the new centre in Haryana is designed to help connect healthcare professionals and develop new technologies to meet their needs.

“We work to develop products and solutions that serve the unique needs of the market and our customers across the globe. We are excited about the strength of our current team and the diverse talents our new centre will attract, which will drive innovation that benefits our customers and patients, not only in the region, but worldwide. The new centre gives us room to grow and impact more people,” said Ram Rangarajan, Vice President, R&D, SGTC.

The company said the technology centre in Gurugram houses a world-class Neurovascular Innovation Lab that will be the first of its kind in India.

“Stryker recognises the enormous potential in India to further innovation through public-private partnerships, a highly skilled workforce, universities and researchers and a strong research landscape,” the company said.

"SGTC strengthens our ability to innovate and develop new products and solutions that help improve and save lives around the world. We are proud that Stryker positively impacts more than 100 million patients’ lives each year and the demand for our offerings is growing, " Andy Pierce, Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Stryker, said.

The medical technology company further said that the research centre in Gurugram will drive front-end innovation and research to build better healthcare services.