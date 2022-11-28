 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stephen King calls Elon Musk 'a visionary but a terrible fit for Twitter'. 'Chief Twit' responds

Ankita Sengupta
Nov 28, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Author Stephen King and Twitter CEO Elon Musk

Legendary author Stephen King on Sunday hit out at Elon Musk again, calling him a "visionary", but a "terrible fit for Twitter". King said that Musk appears to be "making it up" as he goes along.

"I think Elon Musk is a visionary," King tweeted. "Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along."

He also shared a tweet on the founders of Tesla -- Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard -- and added in a different tweet: "Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn’t. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian."

King was referring to innovator John DeLorean, who started his company DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) which makes luxurious and affordable cars.

"But…Twitter ain’t cars. And Twitter ain’t rockets," he added.

Stephen King's tweets did not go unnoticed by Musk who responded with a short message: "Suggestions are welcome, Mr King."