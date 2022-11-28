Stephen King calls Elon Musk 'a visionary but a terrible fit for Twitter'. 'Chief Twit' responds

Legendary author Stephen King on Sunday hit out at Elon Musk again, calling him a "visionary", but a "terrible fit for Twitter". King said that Musk appears to be "making it up" as he goes along.

"I think Elon Musk is a visionary," King tweeted. "Almost singlehandedly, he’s changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it. That said, he’s been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along."

He also shared a tweet on the founders of Tesla -- Marc Tarpenning and Martin Eberhard -- and added in a different tweet: "Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn’t. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian."

King was referring to innovator John DeLorean, who started his company DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) which makes luxurious and affordable cars.

"But…Twitter ain’t cars. And Twitter ain’t rockets," he added.

Stephen King's tweets did not go unnoticed by Musk who responded with a short message: "Suggestions are welcome, Mr King."

King had earlier criticised Elon Musk's decision of rolling out a subscription-based verified badge. “$20 a month to keep my blue check? F**k that, they should pay me,” he tweeted Monday, adding that he would quit the platform if Musk goes ahead with the verification fee. “If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron,” he had tweeted. In another instance, the author had likened the Twitter CEO to Tom Sawyer, the protagonist of Mark Twain’s classic The Adventures of Tom Sawyer again over the subscription fee for the blue tick on Twitter. “Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege,” King tweeted. “That's what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no.”

