WTT Star Contender Goa: How Stupa, a sports analytics company, brought a World Table Tennis event to India

Arun Janardhan
Mar 05, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

The WTT Star Contender in Goa, from February 27 to March 5, is a first of its kind in the country, propelled by the company that’s entered a niche space of data analytics for a sport that’s not yet hugely popular in India.

For a data and analytics company, it made sense for Stupa Sports Analytics to take a punt at organising a World Table Tennis (WTT) event in India.

The WTT Star Contender in Goa, being held from February 27 to March 5, is the first of its kind in the country, propelled by the company that’s entered a niche space of data analytics for a sport that’s not yet hugely popular in India.

The company uses Artificial Intelligence to analyse the sport, allowing for players and coaches to measure their strengths and weaknesses, enabling event organisers to digitise the tournaments. Stupa is already collaborating with the sport’s governing body, the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), and about 11 sports federations across the globe, including Brazil, Sweden and Norway.

A host of international players, including the Puerto Rican Diaz sisters, Adriana (ranked no. 14) and Melanie (129), German Benedikt Duda (35), American Kanak Jha (21) and Slovenian No. 10 Darko Jorgic are among Stupa’s approximately 10,000 users.