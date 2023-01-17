 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's IPL: A new playground for brands looking to ride on another cricket property

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 17, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Brands are gaining one more playground looking to leverage a cricket property .

Advertisers are gearing up for the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL), and brands like FastandUp, Parle, and ITC that have advertised during the men’s IPL before are exploring the new property.

All set to launch in March this year, WIPL is seeing interest from traditional advertisers along with new brands that have never before advertised during IPL.

Advertising during women's IPL will be a natural extension, said Vijayaraghvan, CoFounder & CEO FastandUp.

He said that brands are getting one more window through women's IPL to advertise in a cricket property.

"Also, for the first time a women's IPL is being hosted and with women's cricket getting attention, brands would not want to miss this trend because women's cricket is showing a lot of potential."

Women’s IPL has created yet another opportunity to reach audiences, said marketers.