 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Hayley's all-round show fires Mumbai Indians to 9-wicket win against RCB

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

Chasing 156, MI reached their target with 34 balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians cruised to their second consecutive win in the Women's Premier League on Monday with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who succumbed to their second defeat in as many days.

Chasing 156, an all-round show from Hayley Matthews helped Mumbai Indians to consolidate their position at the top of the WPL points table. The West Indian picked up three wickets and completed a fine all-round show by scoring a 38-ball 77.

Mumbai Indians, who won the first game by 143 runs against Gujarat Giants, now have four points from two matches with a net run rate (NRR) of 5.185.

Matthews yet again forged a defining partnership with England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, with the two right-handed batters hammering the RCB bowlers all over the park to put on an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket.