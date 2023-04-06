 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPS 2023: Shardul, spinners script KKR's come from behind victory against RCB

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST

KKR bowler Suyash Sharma celebrates with teammates after dismissing RCB batsman Anuj Rawat during IPL 2023 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Garden in Kolkata, on April 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Shardul Thakur smashed a counter-attacking half-century before the spinners played their part to perfection as Kolkata Knight Riders made a memorable homecoming with an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Thursday.

KKR found themselves tottering for 89/5 before Thakur led a superb recovery with his 29-ball 68 to power his team to 204/7 after RCB opted to bowl.

Coming in at No 7, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33).

In reply, RCB failed to last the distance and folded up for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing eight wickets between themselves.