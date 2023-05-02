 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: With middle-order under-performing, DC mull Axar's batting number ahead of must-win game against GT

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals' travails this season as they find themselves in a do-or-die situation with six losses from eight games.

Delhi Capitals will need their under-performing Indian batters to deliver when they take on the mighty and versatile Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Tuesday.

They will probably need to win all of their remaining six games to make the IPL play-offs but considering the resources at their disposal, it looks highly unlikely.

Shaw's dismal run has given an opportunity to Phil Salt to open alongside David Warner. He was at his destructive best in the last game and team would need him to be consistent alongside Warner and number three Mitchell Marsh, who finally played to his potential against Sunrisers Hyderabad with an all-round performance.