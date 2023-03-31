 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Want Rishabh Pant to take it slow and easy: David Warner

Mar 31, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner

Stand-in Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner on Friday said the team wants regular captain Rishabh Pant to take it "slow and easy" as he recovers from the horrific car accident he suffered in December.

The dashing wicket-keeper batter was ruled out of this IPL as he undergoes rehabilitation following the accident.

"He's looking forward to supporting us as much as he can. I am sure he'll try his best to come and see us.

"But we want him to recover, take it slow and easy and get better as fast as he can," Warner said on the eve of DC's match against Lucknow Super Giants.