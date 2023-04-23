 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: Before IPL, I changed my run-up and it's helping me avoiding no-balls: Arshdeep

PTI
Apr 23, 2023 / 12:09 AM IST

Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh with teamates celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan during the IPL 2023 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A change in run-up before this IPL season helped Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh avoid no balls and find his rhythm as he played a major role in his side's 13-run win over Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Saturday.

Arshdeep picked up four wickets, including two in consecutive deliveries in the final over, for 29 runs as MI fell short by 13 runs while chasing a target of 215.

"Feels good whenever I take wickets, the win makes the feeling better. Before IPL, I changed my run-up and it helped me with avoiding no-balls. The rhythm is nice and I'm enjoying my cricket right now," Arshdeep said at the post-match presentation.

Asked about his mindset during pressure situations, he said, "Calmness comes naturally, my heart rate doesn't even go up to 120." Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran described the win at MI's home ground as special.