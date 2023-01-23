 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Dominant Novak Djokovic rolls on, Americans savour banner day at Australian Open

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST

A year after being deported from the country on the eve of the Grand Slam, Djokovic sent the last Australian packing with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Alex de Minaur at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s bid for a 10th Australian Open crown shifted up a gear on Monday as he raced into the quarter-finals with a centre court masterclass and left his hamstring troubles behind.

A year after being deported from the country on the eve of the Grand Slam, Djokovic sent the last Australian packing with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Alex de Minaur at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian great set up a quarter-final against Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev and was thrilled to report the hamstring strain on his left leg was no longer bothering him.

”I cannot say I’m sorry that you haven’t watched a longer match,” Djokovic joked to the crowd.