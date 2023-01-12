 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Netflix Documentary | Break Point: A Moneycontrol review

Kayezad E Adajania
Jan 12, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST

Break Point, an upcoming documentary on tennis, is set to release on January 13 on Netflix. It tells the tale of 15 tennis players, men and women, who are touted to take over the GOATS of tennis.

Produced by Box to Box Films, Break Point is a first-of-its-kind docuseries on tennis.

It’s a mistake to assume that sports or political documentaries don’t come with drama; and that only those that are scripted provide entertainment. Netflix’s documentary on tennis, Break Point, gets down to business in the first few minutes itself. Produced by Box to Box Films, this is a first-of-its-kind docuseries on tennis- mainly attempted to bring in newer fans- that attempts to go behind the sanitised press interviews that players give, at their post-match interviews where they’re mostly controlled and polite, just like on court during matches where they are mandated to behave.

That doesn’t mean they go off the rails here. Instead, the docuseries attempts to show you who they are really, off-court. Break Point tails a total of 15 players, who agreed to be part of this docuseries, with their cameras, wherever they go; locker rooms, hotel rooms, gyms, restaurants where they have meals with their families and friends, and how they are preparing to be the best in the world; a space that was largely dominated by the big four so far; Roger Federer, winner of 20 Major (grand slam championships) titles, former world no. 1 from Switzerland; Novak Djokovic, winner of 21 Major titles and world no. 5 from Serbia; Rafael Nadal, winner of 22 Major titles and world no. 2 from Spain and Serena Williams, also a former no. 1 women’s tennis player from the US.

Federer retired in 2022. Williams may have already played her last match in 2022. And though Nadal and Djokovic are still in the top 10 in men’s rankings and denied any plans to retire soon, competition is catching up. Break Point takes us through the journeys of these competitors; both on the men’s and women’s side and gets us up, close and personal with tennis’ future.

Also read | The real GOAT: Federer, Nadal or Djokovic? 

Break Point starts off at the Australian Open, the year’s first Major tournament. Each episode is interspersed with players talking to the camera, analysing their emotions; desires, aspirations, what went right, what went wrong. Aside from being present at the four major tournaments; the Australian Open, French Open, All-England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon and the US Open, Break Point makes stops at some of the other crucial tennis tournaments on the tennis circuit, like the Indian Wells tournament held in California and the Madrid tournament in April.

Break Point. Matteo Berrettini in Break Point. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

In search for the next GOAT
All 15 players have a shot to rise to the pinnacle of tennis, but only a few would be able to make it. Matteo Berrettini, ranked 14 in the world from Italy is one of them. Finalist at Wimbledon in 2021, Berrettini started 2022 on a strong note by reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open, beating Carlos Alcaraz, who would finish the year at the top of the men’s ranking. Berrettini lost to Nadal in the semi-finals, the eventual Australian Open champion.