Served rare: Is the underarm a strategy, drama or tennis maverick’s hallmark?

Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Bublik

Nick Kyrgios of Australia, ranked 25th in the world in men’s tennis and this year’s finalist at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, gets on many people’s nerves. Aside from winning over new fans, he also seems to be inspiring a legion of players with some antics, most notably, his underarm serve.

Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan, ranked 47th, served half a dozen underarm serves against 26th-ranked Frances Tiafoe of the US in a single game of their third-round encounter at Wimbledon this year.

Kalin Ivanovski, a junior tennis player from Macedonia, served underarm – between the legs, to top the audacity – at match point in his second-round win. He lost in the quarterfinals.

Perhaps Lorenzo Musetti of Italy was the biggest risk-taker of them all, having served underarm at match point in the semi-final against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina at the Hamburg European Open in July. Musetti won the first set and served for the match up 5-4 in the second set.

On match point – and in a bid to surprise his opponent – he served underarm but he lost that point and almost lost that match in what would have been a costly mistake. But he recovered just in time and won the match and, a day later, the title.

“It’s a good play, strategically. If the receiver of the serve is standing way back, the server has the chance to, basically, hit a dropshot. And that’s why they are doing it,” Cliff Drysdale, ESPN announcer and former ATP professional, said on a call from Texas. Drysdale doesn’t think it’s a frivolous shot. In fact, he said the presence of an underarm serve in the game “keeps the returner honest.” The returner cannot stand so far back in the stands, he explains.

Over the years, the serve has evolved as a big weapon as racket technology improved and players got stronger. This also means that players, especially the men, stand farther away for a better chance to return serves. This, many tennis experts said, has led more players to serve underarm and surprise opponents.

As such, dropshots are common mid-points. An underarm serve is merely played at the beginning of a point, just when the opponent steps back, expecting a 130 mph serve.

When Bublik unleashed his underarm serves at Wimbledon, he was down two sets to one and 0-3 down in the fourth set. He was desperate and started serving underarm to distract Tiafoe. It worked.

“I was fuming at one point. I was trying to keep it in,” Tiafoe admitted at the press conference later.

Pretty soon, it was four games all. Bublik was only two games away from taking the match to the fifth set.

But Tiafoe pulled it together, won the next two games and the match. As much as the crowd entertainer that Bublik is, Tiafoe knows that he’s crafty.

“He was just trying to get me off my game, which he did,” Tiafoe said. “He was battling, running, still won it…he went big pump. He wanted it. What he was doing was working, but obviously not good enough.”

As rare as the underarm serve is – even with its more frequent use of late – it is legal. Vijay Amritraj, India’s former Davis Cup captain and a commentator now, said tennis clearly allows for an underarm serve.

“The only rule is that the serve cannot hit the net and the ball has to land in the service box on the other side of the net. Now, whether you (the server) hit it overarm or underarm, doesn’t matter,” Amritraj told Moneycontrol over the phone from the US.

Amritraj doesn’t appear to be a big fan of the underarm serve.

“It means nothing. Maybe players like Kyrgios use it just as an element of surprise sometimes. And it is a very off-putting thing – maybe it’s a fun thing to use to entertain the crowd,” he said.

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal has faced many underarm serves and doesn’t seem deterred. At the French Open in 2020, he faced an underarm serve from his second-round opponent, the American Mackenzie McDonald. Nadal won the point and match easily.

Asked if the constant use of underarm serves by some players is disrespectful to other players, Nadal said, “(It) is part of the game… If you do it with the goal to improve your game, or like a tactical thing, I support 100 percent. He added that if it was done out of disrespect for the opponent, it is “not a good thing.”

Ivan Lendl, the former World No. 1 from erstwhile Czechoslovakia and the winner of eight major singles titles, including three US Open titles (1985-87) certainly didn’t mind. Well, not eventually, at least.

In 1989, he was the victim of what many experts said was one of the first instances of the underarm serve in recent memory.

At the French Open, he faced 17-year old Michael Chang in the fourth round. Lendl was the heavy favourite, ranked No. 1 and having won seven major titles by then. Chang had a lone singles title up until then and was a newcomer. Lendl won the first two sets and was close to victory.

But Chang was tired and started to get cramps. Cornered and desperate, Chang mounted a spirited comeback. Apart from ‘moonballing’ (hitting shots high in the air so that they take time to reach the opponent, thereby slowing the pace and giving a player extra time), Chang hit an underarm serve in the fifth set to throw Lendl off.

It worked. Chang won the point, the match and then went on to win the tournament; his first and only major title.

“Give him credit,” Lendl said of Chang after the match. “It’s very difficult, if not impossible, to play with cramps.”

Clearly, Lendl didn’t hold a grudge against Chang despite all the drama.

The fans don’t seem to mind, either. A bit of drama, some surprise, and a maverick shot are always welcome.