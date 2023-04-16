IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar makes his MI debut against KKR

In November 2013, Sachin Tendulkar played his final international match for India in a Test match against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Nearly 10 years since his last international match for India, Tendulkar will watch from the Wankhede Stadium stands as his son Arjun Tendulkar makes his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was named in the starting XI of the five-time champions as the hosts rung in a few changes for this fixture. Tendulkar, who switched states from Mumbai to Goa ahead of the 2022 domestic season, has played in 9 T20 matches in his career so far and picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.60.

At the 2022 IPL mega auctions, Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians for a sum of Rs 30 lakh.

Moneycontrol News