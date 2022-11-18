Watch: Ronaldo, Mbappe and other football greats in Nike’s FIFA World Cup 2022 ad

Nike has done it again. The brand with a history of exceptional commercials has brought together some of the greatest football superstars of the past and present for its FIFA World Cup 2022 advert.

A five-minute-long Nike commercial -- titled 'The GOAT Experiment' -- has been released ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is set to begin November 20 in Qatar.

It starts with two scientists in a lab debating who would emerge as the winner in a match between French forward Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian icon Ronaldinho. To settle the debate, they teleport the two footballers to the lab and set off a competition to determine the best football player of all time.

Two versions of Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario appear next – with the younger version mocking the older version’s haircut.

Several other players join the game before Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo makes an appearance. Take a look:

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma was among the millions who shared the advert on social media. “That’s an ad. Nike’s ad for World Cup. Ain’t it awesome!” he wrote.

The ad has amassed over 11.7 million views on the microblogging platform.

32 teams go head-to-head in the FIFA World Cup which kicks off Sunday, November 20. Hosts Qatar will take on Ecuador in a Group A clash, and the final of the championship will be held on December 18.