There are some very good teams, this will be a highly competitive IPL: Punjab Kings coach Trevor Bayliss

Sam Curran was the most talked-about player during the recent IPL auctions in Kochi, where he was signed on by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs. 18.5 crore, making him the most expensive IPL player ever, going past Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore). Curran’s base price was Rs 2 crore.

Moneycontrol.com spoke exclusively to Trevor Bayliss, the coach of Punjab Kings, on this selection and more. Here is an edited excerpt.

Trevor, you must be very delighted with your team.

Yeah, very happy. We got what we wanted out of this auction. We got everyone we had on our list.

Your biggest catch, Sam Curran. Were you specifically looking to snag him?

Yes, the guy can do a splendid job with the bat and can also bowl at any stage of the match. He’s a competitive cricketer who I am sure will benefit the team.

You have seen Curran from close quarters. What do you think about the way he has evolved in the recent past, the kind of knocks, and the kind of role he has played for England? He has gotten a bit older and a bit more experienced. He is a guy who is constantly trying to improve and he has done that over the past 4-5 years, since he debuted for England. He is just 24. I think he will keep improving for a few more years. You picked up Sikandar Raza quite cheap. He is a very handy player in these conditions? Yeah, we would have probably paid more for him, so yes, that was a little bit of a surprise. But when we are building a side it’s not just about money. It’s about the players and the skills we are looking for. You are no stranger to IPL. How different do you think IPL 2023 will be? Who knows. At this stage it’s all up in the air. There are some very good teams with a very good squad, So this will be another highly competitive IPL. In any T20 competition, you've got to be playing your best cricket, especially towards the end of the tournament, and that’s what we would try to achieve. If we can get to the final then anything is possible.

Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and the Rio Olympics, in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century- a best seller. You can find out more about the former Sports Editor of the News18 India channel on vimalwa.com

