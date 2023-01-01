 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
There are some very good teams, this will be a highly competitive IPL: Punjab Kings coach Trevor Bayliss

Vimal Kumar
Jan 01, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST

Having emptied the piggy bank on a star all-rounder, Bayliss said that when building a side it’s about picking up players with the skills one is looking for.

Sam Curran was the most talked-about player during the recent IPL auctions in Kochi, where he was signed on by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs. 18.5 crore, making him the most expensive IPL player ever, going past Chris Morris (Rs 16.25 crore). Curran’s base price was Rs 2 crore.

Moneycontrol.com spoke exclusively to Trevor Bayliss, the coach of Punjab Kings, on this selection and more. Here is an edited excerpt.

Trevor, you must be very delighted with your team.

Yeah, very happy. We got what we wanted out of this auction. We got everyone we had on our list.

Your biggest catch, Sam Curran. Were you specifically looking to snag him?

Yes, the guy can do a splendid job with the bat and can also bowl at any stage of the match. He’s a competitive cricketer who I am sure will benefit the team.