The revival of Indian hockey: A Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 preview

Abhishek Mukherjee
Jan 08, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

At the World Cup, India are pitted in Pool D, with England, Spain, and Wales — the first two are likely to pose a threat, but India are acquainted with all three sides, having faced them in 2022.

Indian men's hockey team. (Photo: Twitter)

Since the depleted six-team event at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, India neither won an Olympics medal nor made it to the top four at the World Cup for several decades. We have discussed that on these pages.

Since the 1988 Seoul Olympics, India never made it to the top six either. The nadir came when they failed to qualify for Beijing 2008. They did little better at London 2012, finishing 12th out of 12 teams. In between, they reached the final of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, but were thrashed 0-8 by Australia. And they fared little better at the World Cup.

Of course, they were doing reasonably against Asian sides in the Asian Games, they won bronze at Guangzhou 2010 and gold at Incheon 2014. In the Asia Cup, they clinched bronze at Ipoh 2013 and gold at Dhaka 2017. And in the Asian Champions Trophy, they got gold at both Kuantan 2016 and Muscat 2018.

But at the global level, India struggled to find their lost mojo. Their performance in the 2018 World Cup, in Bhubaneshwar, thus came as a pleasant surprise. They steamrolled South Africa 5-0 and Canada 5-1 and, between the two triumphs, held Belgium to a hard-fought 2-2 draw. This was no easy feat, for Belgium went on to win the World Cup.

Tied on points, they even topped the group. In the quarter-final, Akashdeep Singh put them ahead against the Netherlands, but the Dutch struck twice to knock India out. India finished at sixth place — not a rank top teams would be proud of — but a significant improvement on how they had been playing for several decades.

Things were suddenly looking up. India also won bronze at the Jakarta Asian Games and gold at the 2018-19 Men’s Hockey Series. While that featured teams beyond Asia, the Pro League teams — Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Pakistan, among others — were all absent. At the same time, India trounced Russia 4-2 and 7-1 at the Olympic Qualifiers.