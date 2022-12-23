 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL Auction 2023: All that ensued from most expensive player to team making highest bid

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:44 PM IST

A total of five players were sold for over Rs 10 crore during the IPL auction 2023. A total of 405 players went under the hammer in Kochi with a total of 87 slots spread across 10 franchises.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2023 saw top overseas players sparking a bidding war and fetching big money with franchises including Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PK) making big bets.

The auction for the 2023 edition saw a thunderous start and fierce bidding with Sam Curran becoming the most expensive player ever to be bought in IPL, while Cameron Green is the second most expensive IPL buy.

The first double-digit buy in the auction started with England cricketer Harry Brook.

A total of 405 players went under the hammer in Kochi with a total of 87 slots spread across 10 franchises out of which 30 were slotted for overseas players. Among the 405 players, 273 included Indian players and 132 overseas players.

Sam Curran, the most expensive player, was sold to Punjab Kings at Rs 18.50 crore after a bidding war with Rajasthan Royals. The team had started the auction with a purse of Rs 32.2 crore. Curran who has surpassed the highest IPL bid of Chris Morris at Rs 16.25 crore was the most sought after player.

Former cricketer Anil Kumble had said before the start of the auction that Sam Curran will be the most hotly contested player. "He has age on his side. and he can multiply his earnings in the auction," Kumble had said.