Emami Group to sponsor East Bengal FC: Mamata

PTI
May 25, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the Emami Group will sponsor the century-old East Bengal Football Club, to compete in the Indian Super League this season (ISL).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Emami Group will sponsor the century-old East Bengal Football Club, ending uncertainty over whether it could play in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Banerjee, after holding a meeting with senior office-bearers of East Bengal FC and Emami Group Director Aditya V Agarwal, said, "The Emami Group will be sponsoring the club. Both sides have agreed to it. This association will hopefully end the problems faced by East Bengal to play in the ISL."

She wished luck to the red-and-gold brigade. East Bengal FC's Debabrata Sarkar said, "We thank Mamata di for every help she has been providing us not only with the sponsors but with infrastructure as well. We, along with Emami, take a vow to take the club forward."

