Solar storm expected to hit earth today, possibly causing GPS blackouts

A solar storm is expected to hit the earth today, possibly disrupting radio and GPS signals.

A physicist for spaceweather.com, using information from NASA, has tweeted that a “snake-like filament” launched a big solar storm while in the earth-strike zone. “NASA predicts impact early July 19,” tweeted Dr Tamitha Skov. Along with possible signal disruptions, it could also lead to the possibility of aurora lights being visible in parts of the world.

According to NASA, a solar flare is “an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots.”

Since the Sun is in the active phase of its 11-year cycle, such solar events are on the rise.

The solar storm expected to hit the earth soon could lead to blackouts of GPS navigation systems as it ionizes the upper layers of the atmosphere, which is used for radio communication.

It is possible that the solar storm could also come later this week. According to Spaceweather.com, the storm originated from a Coronal Mass Ejection or a large release of plasma and magnetic energy which erupted from an “unstable filament of magnetism” on July 15.

“Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on July 20th or 21st when a slow-moving CME is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. The CME was hurled into space by an unstable filament of magnetism, which erupted on July 15th,” according to the website. CME refers to Coronal Mass Ejections, which are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona.



Geomagnetic storms are measured on ‘G scale’ with G1-class storms being the most minor. Dr Skov, however, has warned that G2 or possibly even G3-level conditions may occur depending upon the magnetic orientation of the solar storm.