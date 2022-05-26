Snake bites man in the butt as he sat playing video game on toilet

A man in Malaysia was bitten by a snake as he sat on the toilet playing video games. Sabri Tazali, 28, was using his mobile phone to play games while sitting on the toilet when the snake latched itself to his backside on March 28, according to local news website The Star.

A shocked Tazali managed to yank the snake away – hard – but discovered two weeks later that the reptile had left teeth fragments behind.

“After two weeks, I checked the wound area, there was still half of the snake’s teeth. It broke probably because I yanked the snake hard,” he told The Star. “To be honest I am still traumatised by the incident.”

Tazali posted about the incident on Twitter only recently.

The 28-year-old resident of Selayang said that in his rush to get away from the snake, he broke the door of his bathroom. He explained that he often plays video games on his phone during toilet time. On March 28, however, he stood up in shock when he realised the snake had latched itself to his buttock.

“When I wanted to open the door, I panicked, so I accidentally smashed the door,” he said.

The snake was later identified as a python, a non-venomous species, and captured by the local fire department. Tazali was also relieved to discover the bite was not painful, although he was rushed to the hospital and received anti-tetanus shots.

But the Malaysian was so traumatised by the whole thing that he refused to use his own toilet for two weeks after the incident, preferring instead to walk to a nearby mosque to use their facilities.