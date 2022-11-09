Excitement is sky-high for India’s first private rocket, set to launch next week

India’s first privately-developed rocket, Vikram-S by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace, is all set to launch between November 12 and 16, depending on weather conditions. Preparations are in full swing for the historic moment when Vikram-S lifts off from ISRO’s launchpad in Sriharikota.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath had earlier joined the Skyroot team in unveiling the mission logo. The mission has been named ‘Prarambh’, which means ‘beginning.’

Skyroot Aerospace announced the launch of the mission on Twitter Tuesday, while thanking the chairman of ISRO for unveiling the mission patch.

On social media, news of the launch of a privately-developed rocket from India led to much excitement. Many hailed it as a landmark moment for Indian space research, while others said they looked forward to the launch. Still others urged the startup to share pictures of the launch vehicles and more details on the mission.



“Congratulations and all the very best for your maiden mission,” wrote one Twitter user.



“Wow, amazing. Wasn't aware of an Indian startup in the Space sector ready to launch,” another wrote.

The news invariably led to comparisons with SpaceX, the Elon Musk-owned space-tech company that has gone down in history as the first private company to successfully launch and return a spacecraft from Earth orbit.



Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, will serve as the mission director for Parambh.

“The Vikram-S rocket getting launched is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles,” said Naga Bharath Daka, COO and co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace.