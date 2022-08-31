'Sharp eye': Anand Mahindra's praise to Twitter user who spotted Ganpati's seatbelt in ad

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday paid a compliment to a Twitter user who noticed that Ganpati was made to wear a seatbelt in a Mahindra ad where the idol was seated in a truck next to the driver.

The ad was released to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi. After Mahindra shared it on Twitter, user Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) commented, "Did anyone notice Ganpatiji wearing a seat belt? Mindful of following road safety rules. So cute. Wonderful video."

Responding to this, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "You have a sharp eye! Yes, that was purposefully done."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival began in Maharashtra on Wednesday amid usual fanfare with prominent Ganesh mandals or the groups taking out big processions to welcome the lord. Traditional dhol-tasha (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began around 10 am.

The celebrations were a low-key affair due to the Covid restrictions in the last two years when the processions were banned. Following a grand procession, the 'pranpratishtha' (consecration) of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, one of the most prominent Ganesh in the city Pune, was performed in a pandal which is a replica of the Panch Kedar temple.

The processions of the five 'Manache' Ganpati -- the Ganesh idols which enjoy precedence in the last day's immersion procession -- namely, Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesariwada -- were also carried out with great fanfare.