Shark Tank India judge to Elon Musk: 'Make Sriram Krishnan Twitter CEO and launch Twitcoin'

A day after venture capital investor Sriram Krishnan revealed that he's helping Elon Musk with Twitter, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal lauded the development and shared some advice intended for the tech billionaire.

"Good call, Elon Musk, on bringing another Indian in," he tweeted. "Now quickly make Sriram Krishnan CEO and launch a Twitcoin."

Anupam Mittal was referring to "Twitcoin" as a new crypto currency inspired by the likes of Bitcoin and Dogecoin. When asked by a Twitter user if he would invest in "Twitcoin", Mittal replied: "Sure. Would be fun."

Both Elon Musk and Sriram Krishnan are cryptocurrency enthusiasts. While Musk favours Dogecoin and has on several occasions caused its price to rise with a tweet, Krishnan seems to prefer Ethereum.

Indian-born Sriram Krishnan is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) which is venture capital fund that invests in crypto and web3 startups. On Monday, he tweeted that he was helping Musk "temporarily" with Twitter while continuing with his day job at a16z.

Read more: Sriram Krishnan is ‘helping’ Elon Musk with Twitter. 5 points about him

"I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen," Krishnan had tweeted.

Prior to this, Sriram Krishnan had also worked with Meta (previously Facebook), Snap and Microsoft.