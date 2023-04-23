Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal hits out at Google for its 'illegal' user choice billing system

Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal on Saturday hit out at Google for its new payment norms which, he said, violated the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) October 2022 antitrust directives. This comes amid an ongoing legal tussle over Google’s new user choice billing system.

Taking to Twitter, Mittal wrote, "Received a call from Google today mandating their payments for Indian developers in continued violation and disregard of CCI orders and Indian laws. Neo-colonialism at its worst! Hope the media, courts, and the Prime Minister's office are taking note… the Digital East India Co is here."

On being asked by a Twitter user if he was referring to the 30 percent commission that Google demands, Anupam Mittal said, "amongst other things".

Speaking about the call with Google representatives, Mittal told Inc42 that he was warned that his company People Group would have to comply with the new policy by April 26 or its apps would be taken off the Play Store. People Group is the umbrella company that operates others like Shaadi.com, Makaan, and Mauj.

Mittal also said that complying with Google's rules when the Delhi High Court is already hearing an appeal against the new user choice billing system, would amount to being illegal.