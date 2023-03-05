Watch: Mahindra group’s answer to YouTuber’s Scorpio-N leakage video

Over a week after a Scorpio-N driver posted a video showing the SUV leaking under a waterfall, Mahindra group has responded with a demo of its sturdity.

The official Twitter account of Mahindra Scorpio shared a video replicating the man's stunt. A driver parked the SUV under a waterfall and a camera fitted inside showed water gushing against the car's windscreen, windows and sunroof. Not a drop of water leaked into the car.

"Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N," the Mahindra Scorpio account wrote while posting the video.

The video was created with professional guidance and must not be replicated by ordinary users, the company warned.

Last week, a video had gone viral of another Scorpio-N model not being able to withstand pressure. Viral video: Mahindra Scorpio N’s sunroof leaks under waterfall. Twitter tags Anand Mahindra Related stories A gin made with African juniper and 4 more spirits to sample this summer

This Women's Day, and every day, say no to mansplainers It was posted on YouTube and Instagram by a man named Arun Panwar. Driving in the hills, he decided to park his car under a waterfall to "wash it naturally". He shut the sunroof but water seeped into the car through an overhead speaker, drenching the seats. In a follow-up video, the man demanded an explanation from Mahindra group and declared he will never buy a car with a sunroof. But websites like Car Blog India claimed that the man's video was doctored, after finding several inconsistencies in it. They also questioned the need for such stunts to test a car's strength. "The aim is to clearly criticize popular cars to gain social media views and engagement," the website said in its report. Mahindra's Scorpio-N was launched in June last year and touted as the 'Big Daddy of All SUVs". With prices starting at Rs 12.74 lakh, it comes equipped with features like an intelligent cockpit, rear air-conditioning, leatherette interiors and LED projector fog lamps.