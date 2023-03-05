 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Watch: Mahindra group’s answer to YouTuber’s Scorpio-N leakage video

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 05, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Last week, a video of a Scorpio-N model leaking when parked under a waterfall had gone viral online.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @Mahindra Scorpio)

Over a week after a Scorpio-N driver posted a video showing the SUV leaking under a waterfall, Mahindra group has responded with a demo of its sturdity.

The official Twitter account of Mahindra Scorpio shared a video replicating the man's stunt. A driver parked the SUV under a waterfall and a camera fitted inside showed water gushing against the car's windscreen, windows and sunroof. Not a drop of water leaked into the car.

"Just another day in the life of the All-New Scorpio-N," the Mahindra Scorpio account wrote while posting the video.

 

The video was created with professional guidance and must not be replicated by ordinary users, the company warned. 