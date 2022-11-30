 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman-Fried says he has only $100,000 left in his bank account

Nov 30, 2022 / 07:42 AM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto boss at the centre of the FTX collapse, says he has around $100,000 left in his bank account

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced crypto boss at the centre of the FTX collapse, says he has around $100,000 left in his bank account. In a Monday night interview with Axios, Bankman-Fried blamed both personal shortcomings and regulatory gaps for the implosion of his crypto exchange FTX, which filed for US bankruptcy protection earlier this month.

Asked about his personal finances, Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, said, “Am I allowed to say a negative number?”

"I mean, I have no idea. I don't know. I had $100,000 in my bank account last I checked," he clarified.

“It's complicated. Basically everything I had was just tied up in the company,” the embattled FTX founder explained.

Bankman-Fried lost his billionaire status overnight as his personal wealth plummeted nearly 94 percent to $991.5 million in a single day when the FTX collapse made headlines.

According to Axios, his personal wealth had reached $26.5 billion at one point. At the time the FTX saga unravelled, he was worth an estimated $15.2 billion.