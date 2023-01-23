 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sailor stranded at sea survived on ketchup and garlic powder for 24 days

Jan 23, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Elvis Francois, 47, had scrawled the word "help" in English on the boat's hull.

The Colombian navy rescued a man from Dominica who says he survived 24 days adrift in the Caribbean on a sailboat by eating ketchup, garlic powder and seasoning cubes.

Elvis Francois, 47, had scrawled the word "help" in English on the boat's hull, which officials said was key to his rescue.

The sailboat was spotted from the air 120 nautical miles northwest of La Guajira peninsula and Francois was taken to the port city of Cartagena by a passing container ship, the Colombian navy said in a statement Wednesday.

Francois told Colombian authorities that his ordeal began in December when currents swept the sailboat out to sea while he was making repairs off the island of St. Martin in the Netherlands Antilles, where he lives.