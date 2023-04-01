 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rishi Sunak spent Rs 5 crore on private jet trips in just 2 weeks: report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Rishi Sunak spent more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jet trips in less than two weeks. The British prime minister visited Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia in less than two weeks.

Rishi Sunak spent more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jet trips in less than two weeks, again sparking accusations that the UK prime minister is ‘out of touch.’

According to The Guardian, newly-released government data shows Rishi Sunak took private jet trips costing more than Rs 5 crore in less than a fortnight last year. He spent a total of £512,321 on trips to Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

Sunak hired a private jet to fly to the Cop27 summit in Egypt last November – a one-day trip that cost £108,000 (Rs 1 crore approx.) He then jetted off to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia – a five-day visit that came up to more than £340,000. He returned from Bali on November 17.

The following month, the British prime minister made trips to Latvia and Estonia to visit troops. The cost of the trip came to £62,500, not including Sunak’s personal costs, according to The Mirror.