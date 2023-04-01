Rishi Sunak spent Rs 5 crore on private jet trips in just 2 weeks: report

Rishi Sunak spent more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money on private jet trips in less than two weeks, again sparking accusations that the UK prime minister is ‘out of touch.’

According to The Guardian, newly-released government data shows Rishi Sunak took private jet trips costing more than Rs 5 crore in less than a fortnight last year. He spent a total of £512,321 on trips to Egypt, Bali, Latvia and Estonia in the last quarter of 2022 alone.

Sunak hired a private jet to fly to the Cop27 summit in Egypt last November – a one-day trip that cost £108,000 (Rs 1 crore approx.) He then jetted off to the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia – a five-day visit that came up to more than £340,000. He returned from Bali on November 17.

The following month, the British prime minister made trips to Latvia and Estonia to visit troops. The cost of the trip came to £62,500, not including Sunak’s personal costs, according to The Mirror.

Moneycontrol News