Rishi Sunak gets trolled after mulling plans to make students learn Maths till they are 18

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced flak on social media after his office stated that he is looking at plans to ensure all pupils in England study Maths in some form until the age of 18.

In lines briefed to journalists ahead of his first speech of 2023, the Indian-origin prime minister is expected to say the UK must reimagine its approach to numeracy, the BBC News reported.

"In a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before," the briefing stated. "And letting our children out into the world without those skills, is letting our children down".

Just half of 16 to 19-year-olds in the UK study Maths, according to Sunak. While it is not clear what the plans will mean for students who wish to study humanities or creative arts qualifications, social media was quick to resist any change that would mean students and families spending more time learning Maths.

Ahead of his first speech this year, Rishi Sunak also tweeted the five areas he is planning to focus on this year. "As your Prime Minister you need to know what my focus will be, so you can hold me to account directly on whether it is delivered. These are my five promises," he tweeted.

Maths was not mentioned in the points outlined in the tweet.

