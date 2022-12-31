 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet the bus driver and conductor who rescued Rishabh Pant after car crash

Dec 31, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident while driving home to Roorkee on Friday, December 30.

Haryana Roadways employees Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet were awarded for their efforts. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

A bus driver and conductor helped cricketer Rishabh Pant out of his car after it hit a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30.

Rishabh Pant was hospitalised with injuries to his forehead, knee, wrist and back.

He had been driving to his hometown Roorkee. On the way, he reportedly dozed off and crashed his Mercedes SUV into a road divider in Manglaur, Haridwar, news agency PTI reported.

Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar was driving from Haridwar to Panipat when he witnessed the car crash. He stopped the bus and rushed to Rishabh Pant's rescue along with bus conductor Paramjeet, the report said.

The two managed to pull Pant out of the vehicle seconds before it caught fire.

"He had major injuries on his back," Paramjeet told news agency ANI. "We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer."