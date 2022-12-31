Meet the bus driver and conductor who rescued Rishabh Pant after car crash

A bus driver and conductor helped cricketer Rishabh Pant out of his car after it hit a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on December 30.

Rishabh Pant was hospitalised with injuries to his forehead, knee, wrist and back.

He had been driving to his hometown Roorkee. On the way, he reportedly dozed off and crashed his Mercedes SUV into a road divider in Manglaur, Haridwar, news agency PTI reported.

Haryana Roadways driver Sushil Kumar was driving from Haridwar to Panipat when he witnessed the car crash. He stopped the bus and rushed to Rishabh Pant's rescue along with bus conductor Paramjeet, the report said.

The two managed to pull Pant out of the vehicle seconds before it caught fire.

"He had major injuries on his back," Paramjeet told news agency ANI. "We enquired about his personal information and that is when he said he is an Indian team cricketer."

Then, they called an ambulance. Bus driver Sushil said he did not recognise Pant. "I don't watch cricket and I didn't know this is Rishabh Pant is. But others in my bus recognised him," he told NDTV. After rescuing Pant, the driver also searched his vehicle and found a bag containing cash. He said he handed it over to Pant in the ambulance. Both the driver and conductor were awarded trophies by Haryana Roadways for their efforts. Many on social media, including former cricketer VVS Laxman, described them as heroes. "Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart," he tweeted. "Gratitude to them and all who helped." Pant was initially admitted to the Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre in Roorkee. From there, he was moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun for more extensive check-ups. His scans came back clear and his condition was said to be stable. On Saturday, December 31, a team from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) left for Dehradun to monitor his health. DDCA director Shyam Sharma said Pant will likely be moved to Delhi for plastic surgery to treat his facial injuries. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)

