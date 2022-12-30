 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan on Rajiv Gandhi's role in India’s IT growth

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

Kris Gopalakrishnan recalled how Rajiv Gandhi's focus on technology, telecom and the IT sector contributed greatly to the country’s development.

Kris Gopalakrishnan is one of the founders of Infosys.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, one of the seven engineers who founded IT giant Infosys, recalled how former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in India’s IT sector development.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Gopalakrishnan said how Rajiv Gandhi's focus on technology, telecom and the IT sector contributed greatly to the country’s development.

When asked what were the big trigger points and government contribution to the IT industry, Gopalakrishnan, 67, said Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution was key.

“Definitely Rajiv Gandhi, Sam Pitroda setting up CDOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) and starting the telecom revolution was very, very important. That triggered BSNL to set up their data communication links. STP created a competitive data communication link themselves and we would get data communication link one from BSNL, one from STP and they were very competitive,” he said.

“So, Rajiv Gandhi's focus on technology being very important for India's development, especially telecom, I think was very important,” he added.

