 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Radhika Gupta says this financial product has fared the best in creating wealth for Indians

Ankita Sengupta
Dec 13, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Radhika Gupta was weighing in on a debate sparked by an options trader who claimed that mutual funds aren't exactly creating wealth and one is better off investing in an instrument that tracks Nifty.

Radhika Gupta, chief executive officer of Edelweiss MF.

Radhika Gupta on Monday asserted that no other financial product has done a better job creating wealth for the common Indian than mutual funds. The MD and CEO of financial services firm Edelweiss added that said no financial product gets dissected like mutual funds because they choose to be transparent.

Gupta was weighing in on a debate sparked by an options trader Aditya Trivedi, who claimed that mutual funds aren't exactly creating wealth and one is better off investing in an instrument that tracks Nifty.

On Tuesday, Radhika Gupta reassured that investing in mutual funds would indeed yield good returns in the long run.

"When they go low, we go high. Keep the mutual love going," she tweeted.

Many Twitter users also weighed in and stated that they know people personally who became wealthy by investing in mutual funds long term.

" I could fund my marriage with the profits from mutual funds SIP for 6 years," wrote Twitter user Kumar (@Kummi_10).