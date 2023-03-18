 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World’s shortest bodybuilder gets married in Maharashtra

Mar 18, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Pratik Mohite, who stands 3 feet and 4 inches tall, began his bodybuilding career in 2012. He initially struggled with heavy workout equipment but didn't give up.

Pratik Mohite, the world's shortest competitive bodybuilder, recently got married in Maharashtra. He celebrated the personal milestone just over a year after earning his Guinness World Record.

Photos and videos from his wedding as well the preceding rituals were shared on his official Instagram handle, that has over 2 lakh followers.

 

His friends and family were seen smearing him with haldi (turmeric paste) and joining him on the dance floor.

On his wedding day, Mohite and his party grooved to the song Main Hoon Don outside the venue.