PR Sundar apologises for controversial tweets after backlash

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

The options trader was slammed for his distasteful comments during a spat with a Twitter user.

(Image credit: Screengrab from video uploaded by PR Sundar)

Options trader PR Sundar, slammed for his recent "vulgar" and "distasteful" comments on Twitter, has apologised in a YouTube video.

Sundar, in spat with another user last month, had made comments about women and virginity, that were criticised by many.

Yesterday, he posted a video apologising to the user he sparred with.

"People say I should not have used certain unparliamentary words, and I do agree, I should not have used it," he said.

 
 

His comments had sparked anger on social media. Comments described it as the "most vulgar tweet of the year".

