PM Modi lauds Sridhar Vembu's push for rural entrepreneurship in 'Mann Ki Baat' | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, lauded Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for his push for rural entrepreneurship.

"Sridhar Vembu had recently been awarded the Padma Shri. He himself is a successful businessman and he has also taken up the responsibility to groom other entrepreneurs," the Prime Minister said in his address.

"He started his work from rural areas and is encouraging rural youth to work in developing fields while staying in their villages."

Responding to the Prime Minister's address, Vembu thanked him and tweeted that on behalf of Zoho employees, rural students and well-wishers, he is "deeply grateful".

The Zoho CEO, based in Chennai, had in April shared photos of one of their new offices build in a farm. The company been focusing on opening more rural offices after employees were forced to return to their hometowns during lockdowns at the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, during Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Madan Padaki from One-Bridge because of his efforts to promote rural entrepreneurs.

Noting that the number of unicorns in India has reached the 100-mark, he added that even during the Covid pandemic, the country's startups continued to create wealth and value.

He also said that Indian unicorns are diversifying and the world of startups and its progress is reflecting the spirit of new India with entrepreneurs emerging from small cities and towns.