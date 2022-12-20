PM Modi attends special millet lunch in Parliament. Ragi dosa, bajra kheer on menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a special 'Millet only' lunch for members of Parliament of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to mark the "Millet Year" initiative.

The lunch was hosted by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and boasted of an extensive menu including dishes such as ragi idli and ragi dosa, bajra and jowar khichdi, and bajra kheer, among others. Even the rotis were made out of ragi and jawar. Special chefs were brought in to prepare the delicacies.

After the lunch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few photos of it and tweeted, "As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millets, attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. Good to see participation from across party lines."

The Prime Minister noted that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets on his government's request as he called for making the bouquet of grains high on nutrition a popular choice of food for people.

With tens of thousands of foreign delegates expected to attend a large number of meetings associated with the G-20, now being chaired by India, PM Modi said millets will be on the menu and said these can be used in anganwadis, schools, homes, and government meetings as well.

