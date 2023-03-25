 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Former PhysicsWallah teachers cry on camera over allegations of Rs 5 crore bribe

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Reality show-worthy drama has been playing out over the last few days at PhysicsWallah, the edtech unicorn where a group of teachers is busy trading allegations of bribery and internal politics.

Screengrab from a video uploaded on YouTube by Sankalp

Reality show-worthy drama has been playing out over the last few days at PhysicsWallah, the edtech unicorn where a group of teachers is busy trading allegations of bribery and internal politics. PhysicsWallah teachers Tarun Kumar, Manish Dubey and Sarvesh Dixit have reportedly quit the platform over differences with founder Alakh Pandey. The three have also claimed that PhysicsWallah’s chemistry teacher Pankaj Sijairya has accused them of taking bribes from rival platform Adda247 to quit PhysicsWallah.

The three teachers started their own YouTube channel after quitting PhysicsWallah. In recent videos shared on the channel, they explained their reasoning behind the resignation, saying that PhysicsWallah’s mission to provide good, affordable education got sidelined as the organisation grew bigger.

Things came to a head yesterday when the three former PhysicsWallah teachers put out a video in which they broke down, yelled and got visibly upset as they issued clarifications on the drama playing out with their former colleagues. They said that allegations of them being paid Rs 5 crore as bribe are completely baseless and they quit PhysicsWallah because its atmosphere was no longer conducive to learning or teaching.