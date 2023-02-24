 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to spot 'legitimately scary' phishing scams, according to a chartered accountant

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

You can see through very convincingly created online frauds, finance writer and chartered accountant Lavanya Mohan explained in a Twitter thread.

(Image credit: @lavsmohan/Twitter)

When Lavanya Mohan received a text message from "HDFC Bank", asking her to click on a link, she immediately knew something was off.

The finance writer and chartered accountant was told her net banking services would be suspended if she didn't update her PAN Card.

First, she was aware no bank sends its customers links. "Everything they want you to do will either be app-led or bank relationship manager led," she wrote in a Twitter thread.

Second, she looked closely at the language of the message. Mohan said it did not begin with the usual "dear customer" greeting and had an awkward sentence formation. Also, the text came from a mobile number.