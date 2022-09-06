People travel on excavator in flooded Bengaluru. Anand Mahindra responds to video

People in Bengaluru were forced to take excavators and tractors to work after several parts of the city experienced flooding due to heavy rainfall. A torrential downpour over the last few days has brought the capital of Karnataka to its knees. As boats were deployed on waterlogged roads and several companies asked employees to work from home, astonishing visuals of people commuting on top of an excavator emerged on social media.

The video was shared by a Twitter user and several people, including industrialist Anand Mahindra, praised it as an example of ‘necessity breeds invention’. “Bengaluru: Innovation hub for a reason,” wrote Twitter user Govind Kumar, posting footage of people travelling in the bucket of an excavator in the Bellandur area.

Anand Mahindra said he agreed with Kumar’s take as he shared the video. “I second that thought. Where there’s a will, there’s a way…” the chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted.

Lives of millions of people have been disrupted in the Silicon Valley of India where torrential rainfall has brought the city’s failing infrastructure to the limelight. In this grim situation, Mahindra’s tweet did not find much support on social media, where the overwhelming majority has been critical of the government and civic authority’s mismanagement.

“I am sorry but this has less to do with will and more to do with the sorry condition of infrastructure, climate change, reality of Silicon Valley of India. Hardly anything to celebrate,” one person responded.



“They managed to work from home throughout the lockdown. Why are they now hellbent to go to the office when the roads are flooded?” another asked.

Take a look at some other reactions:



The grim situation in Bengaluru has been captured in several videos – including one where techies were forced to travel to office on a tractor.

“We can’t take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. We are awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50,” one local was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.

Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, R R Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura. Several areas on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding.

(With inputs from PTI)