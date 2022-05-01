Peak Bengaluru behaviour? Woman tries to hire man she met on Jeevansathi.com

Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has a well-documented culture of entrepreneurship. A hub of tech innovations with multiple networking opportunities, this city has also become the subject of several memes in recent times. In fact, a Twitter account called “Peak Bengaluru”, which is on a mission to identify start-up-centric things that could happen only in Bengaluru, has exploded in popularity of late. And the latest entrant to “peak Bengaluru” behaviour? This woman who tried to hire a man she met on a matrimonial platform for her start-up.

Udita Pal is the co-founder of Bengaluru-based Salt – a neo banking solution focused on cross border payments. On Friday, she amused Twitter when she wrote about a man she met on Jeevansathi.com. Pal joked that her father nearly disowned her when he found out she had asked her Jeevansathi match for his resume and sent him an interview link.

In her defence, as Pal told her father, her start-up was hiring and the man had seven years of fintech experience.

“You know what you did. You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites,” her father told her, as per a screenshot Pal shared on Twitter.

Clearly exasperated, he continued: “What to tell his father now? I saw your message. You gave him interview link and asked for resume.” He concluded his diatribe by asking his “crazy girl” to reply.

Udita Pal sheepishly aplogised to her dad. Take a look at her now-viral tweet below:

Since being posted online, the tweet has garnered nearly 12,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of amused comments.

In the comments section, the Salt co-founder explained that the man she met on Jeevansathi.com mentioned he was looking for a change. When she asked for his profile, Pal realized it fit the hiring criteria at Salt and forwarded his resume.

The hiring process eventually fell through because the man expected a salary of Rs 62 lakh per annum, along with employee stock ownership plan. Pal mentioned that her father deleted her profile on the matrimonial platform after the incident.



Her tweet has sparked hilarity online, with many calling it typical Bengaluru behaviour.



Meanwhile, Jeevansathi.com also responded to the tweet with an offer to find the “perfect life partner.”



“And for hiring, there’s naukri.com,” the matrimonial platform added.