Paytm to allow ‘work from home’ for these roles. See CEO Vijay Sharma’s tweet

At a time when companies across the world are ordering employees to return to office, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma is expounding the benefits of working from home.

On Thursday, the Paytm chief announced that his digital payments platform will allow employees in tech, business and product roles to work from home or any location of their choice. This is a continuation of the remote working movement that began during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles,” Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote on Twitter alongside an animated video which contrasts the hectic routine of an office-going employee with the leisurely pace that is the luxury of those working from home.

The Paytm founder and CEO encouraged job-seekers to visit the careers section of the Paytm website to look for current openings and “join the team that has revolutionised India’s payments for good.”

The issue of working from home vs returning to office is a contentious one that has polarised opinions. While some CEOs, like Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, have ordered employees to return to office, others, like Sharma himself, have illustrated the many advantages of remote work.

Earlier this month, screenshots of Musk’s company-wide emails ordering Tesla employees to work from office went viral on social media. In the emails, the world’s richest person told his employees that working from home was no longer acceptable and everyone must clock in at least 40 hours in office.

Meanwhile, there have been several reported instances of employees tendering their resignation after being asked to return to office – most prominently at Apple and WhiteHat Jr.