This AI tool lets you turn your thoughts into images. Here’s how DALL-E works

US-based artificial intelligence research group OpenAI are building technology that lets users create digital images by describing what you want to see.

The program is called DALL-E -- inspired by both “WALL-E,” the 2008 animated film about an autonomous robot, and the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, reports the New York Times.

OpenAI -- an artificial intelligence lab Elon Musk helped create in 2015 -- is not sharing the tool with the public yet, but researchers can sign up online to preview it. The company plans to make it available in third-party apps later.

Demonstrating how the programme works, one of the researchers, Alex Nichol, typed in “a teapot in the shape of an avocado". The system created 10 distinct images of a moss green avocado teapot. “DALL-E is good at avocados,” Nichol told NYT.

DALL-E can also edit images. Once again, Nichol demonstrated this feature by using an image of a teddy bear playing a trumpet underwater and typing into the system for a guitar instead. Instantly, the system generated an image with the same teddy holding a guitar in its furry hands.

The technology, however, is not perfect. When asked to “put the Eiffel Tower on the moon,” it did put the moon above the tower. Then, when Nichols asked for “a living room filled with sand,” it produced an image which looked more like a construction site.

According to NYT, seven researchers spent two years developing the technology. OpenAI plans to eventually offer it to graphic artists.

The company is backed by Microsoft which had in 2019 invested $1 billion in it.