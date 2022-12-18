No more 'Twitter for iPhone', 'Twitter for Android' labels, confirms Elon Musk

Twitter will no longer show the device a tweet was sent out from - an iPhone or an Android – a development that billionaire owner Elon Musk has confirmed.

Responding “Hallelujah” to a tweet that said, “Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android),” Musk added this to the line of newest changes on the microblogging site – prevalent since he took over the company.

Musk had said last month that Twitter will "finally cease adding what device a tweet was made on," calling the function a "waste of screen space & computer." He had also said: "And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that ..."

This new change comes soon after the newly upgraded Twitter Blue was rolled out – this time replete with grey and golden ticks.

The $44 billion Twitter deal has been the centre of media attention due to the newest boss and his controversial steps that has put the social media giant in a new light.