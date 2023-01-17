 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No evidence of deaths due to our cough syrup, attempt to tarnish India’s image: Marion Biotech

Ayushman Kumar
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Noida-based firm puts up a strong defence in a letter to central and state drug authorities. Company says it followed British Pharmacopoeia standards while manufacturing two controversial syrups. It also questions the methodology used to find the cause of children’s deaths in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan.

Marion Biotech, the company allegedly linked with the death of children in Uzbekistan, has replied to the drug regulators on the show-cause notice over “violations observed at the company’s manufacturing plant in Noida”.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSD) had, on January 10, suspended the licence of the drug maker after it failed to respond within the specified time.

The drug maker in its reply to the regulators has said that the allegations of supplying contaminated drugs was an attempt to “tarnish the image of Marion Biotech and Indian pharma.”

Ambronol and Dok-1 Max syrups are the controversial ones.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Central Drugs Control and Standard Organisation (CDCSO).