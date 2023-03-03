 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' representatives made 'irrelevant' submissions: United Nations

Mar 03, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

The comments by the UN body came as videos and images showing a 'Kailasa' representative speaking on behalf of Nithyananda's fictional state on 'indigenous rights and sustainable development' at one of the events went viral on social media.

Representatives of Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' at the UN meeting. (Image credit: SriNithyananda/Twitter)

Any submissions made by representatives of self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda and his "United States of Kailasa (USK)" are "irrelevant" and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts, the United Nations human rights office said on Thursday.

Representatives of Nithyananda’s “country” participated in two of its public meetings, registration to which was open to everyone, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. They were prevented from distributing promotional material at the events and their "tangential" speech was not taken into consideration, the UN body said.

"Registration for such public events is open to NGOs and the general public. Anyone can submit information to the treaty bodies, who will use their judgment to determine the credibility of the submissions received," the OHCHR spokesperson said when asked about their participation.

"On 24 February, at CESCR’s general discussion, when the floor was opened to the public, a USK representative spoke briefly. As the focus of the statement was tangential to the topic at hand, it will not be taken into consideration by the Committee in the formulation of the General Comment," the spokesperson added.