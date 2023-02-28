 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nithyananda's 'country' Kailasa at UN meet, says self-styled godman is being 'persecuted'

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Nithyananda is the main accused in several cases in India, including rape. Kailasa, reportedly located off the coast of Ecuador, has its own passport, flag and even a 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'.

Nithyananda's "Kailasa" representatives took part in a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR). (Image credit: @SriNithyananda/Twitter)

“Kailasa”,the “country” set up by self-styled godman and rape-accused Nithyananda, recently participated in a United Nations meeting in Geneva where a representative said Nithyananda is being “persecuted” by India.

A woman who called herself Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented “Kailasa” as its “permanent ambassador” at a meeting of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) in Geneva last week.

“Kailasa is the first sovereign state for Hindus, established by the supreme pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyanand Paramashivam, who is reviving the enlightened Hindu civilisation and its 10,000 indigenous traditions of Hinduism, including the Adi Shaivite indigenous agricultural tribes for which the supreme pontiff of Hinduism is the leader as well,” the woman said when it was her turn to speak at the meet, a video of which has been posted on the United Nations website.

After the woman spoke, a male representative of “Kailasa”, who identified himself as EN Kumar, spoke at the UN meeting.

The man, who called himself a “small farmer” asked a question about resources being controlled by external parties as opposed to individual farmers. “A lot of times, the local legislation can be very restrictive on indigenous agricultural practices,” he said.