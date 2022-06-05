Naukri.com founder has this in common with Shah Rukh Khan

Naukri.com founder on Sanjeev Bikhchandani has revealed a connection with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. And it began with him sharing his character certificate from school.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani tweeted a photo of his character certificate from St. Coloma's School in New Delhi issued in 1981 which stated that he had cleared his Class 12 exams and that he was "punctual in attendance and diligent in studies".

He then went on add that four years later, Shah Rukh Khan too had graduated from the same school.

The Shah Rukh Khan connection made a Twitter user jokingly ask Bikhchandani if there were other notable figures among the alumni.

"That’s a good record to go long on. Are there other alums at the helm of (hopefully undervalued) public companies? Asking for a friend," the Twitter user commented.

On being asked by a follower why the certificate had his participation in events such as debate, elocution and dramatics struck out, Sanjeev Bikhchandani said, "This was a cyclostyled character certificate meant for everyone. They filled out the relevant details by hand and scratched out the stuff that you did not do."

"We were fortunate the form did not say “bears/does not bear”. A great school. A wonderful education. Forever grateful," he added on a lighter vein.

When another Twitter user commented that the school's certificate seemed to mean that the Naukri.com founder stood out for his your non-participation in everything, Bikhchandani said, "At SCS debating, quizzing and dramatics were of a very high standard. The number of quiz contests and debating competitions won were legion. I didn’t make the cut."

The Twitter thread sent most of Bikhchandani's followers down the memory lane with some commenting on how schools would judge their students and others wondering why kids even needed character certificates from schools.