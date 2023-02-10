National Deworming Day 2023: Significance, data and method of deworming

February 10 is observed as National Deworming Day, an initiative of the Union Health Ministry, in an attempt to make every child in the country worm-free. More than 836 million children are at risk of parasitic worm infections across the world. According to World Health Organization, 241 million children between the ages of 1 and 14 years are at risk of parasitic intestinal worms in India, also known as Soil-Transmitted Helminths (STH).

Soil Transmitted Helminths, a parasitic worm infection, is transmitted through soil contaminated with faecal matter.

History

National Deworming Day was launched by the government in 2015 to deworm all children between 1 and 19. The National Deworming Day is observed in all states and union territories on February 10 every year, with a mop-up day on February 15. Some states also conduct a bi-annual round on August 10, depending on the worm prevalence in their state.

How is deworming done? The deworming is done through schools and Anganwadi Centers in order to improve their overall health, nutritional status, access to education and quality of life. In February 2015, 8.9 crore children were administered the deworming tablet across 11 states, achieving 85 per cent coverage.

