Monday is the 'Worst day of the week'. Even Guinness World Records agrees

The Guinness World Records has finally acknowledged something the people across the world have known for years -- Monday is the worst day of the week.

Making the announcement on Monday, it tweeted, "We're officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week. And one of the best social media reactions to it was, "Took you long enough."

As the first day of the week, Monday has a reputation of being the least favourite day. In fact, mutual dislike for it has even resulted in the coinage of "Monday blues" of which "Monday morning blues" hurt the most as it means that most people would have to switch on their "back to work" modes on and wait for five days for the weekend revelry and relaxation to kick in.

And understandably, Guinness World Records's announcement did not seem to take anyone by surprise.

