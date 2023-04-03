Molbio's test kits for H3N2, H1N1 will detect infections in an hour

Healthcare unicorn Molbio Diagnostics on April 3 launched a test kit for diagnosing H3N2 and H1N1 influenza viruses, saying it can give results in an hour.

Truenat H3N2/H1N1, which has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), is the first point-of-care real-time PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of influenza infections, the company said.

“The multi-disease testing capability of the Truenat platform keeps healthcare facilities prepared to combat all kinds of pandemics and disease outbreaks at an early stage,” Molbio Diagnostics CEO, founder and director Sriram Natarajan said

Molbio would continue to bring innovative solutions for better patient management and appropriate treatment of the disease, he said.

With India witnessing a surge in influenza viral infections due to H3N2 and H1N1, Molbio said the test would work on the existing Truenat machines deployed across over 3500 primary and community health centers and over 1,200 private labs and hospitals across the country. According to the Centre, a total 1,350 cases of H3N2 and five deaths (one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Puducherry) were reported between January 1 to March 27 this year. The health ministry issued an advisory to states and union territories to closely follow the trend of influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections in their areas.

