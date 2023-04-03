 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Molbio's test kits for H3N2, H1N1 will detect infections in an hour

Ayushman Kumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

The diagnostic kit makers said the chip-based RT-PCR test will detect and quantitatively diagnose H3N2, H1N1 in a single test with a sample-to-result time of an hour

Truenat®H3N2,H1N1 is the first point of care RealTime PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of Influenza infections.

Healthcare unicorn Molbio Diagnostics on April 3 launched a test kit for diagnosing H3N2 and H1N1 influenza viruses, saying it can give results in an hour.

Truenat H3N2/H1N1, which has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), is the first point-of-care real-time PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of influenza infections, the company said.

“The multi-disease testing capability of the Truenat platform keeps healthcare facilities prepared to combat all kinds of pandemics and disease outbreaks at an early stage,” Molbio Diagnostics CEO, founder and director Sriram Natarajan said

Molbio would continue to bring innovative solutions for better patient management and appropriate treatment of the disease, he said.